Analysis: Why signing Marcelo Brozovic would be an excellent piece of business for Barcelona

Barcelona are expected to be very active in the transfer market this summer, with several areas of Xavi Hernandez needing to be reinforced before the start of next season.

Barcelona have yet to make a senior signing, although Inigo Martinez is believed to have penned a contract, with just official confirmation needed before he joins from Athletic Club. They are pressing ahead with plans to secure the signatures of Vitor Roque and Ilkay Gundogan.

Despite these deals, Barcelona’s main priority in this summer’s transfer window is to sign a new pivot. Following Sergio Busquets’ decision to leave at the end of the 2022-23 season, it has left the position vacant, and signing a replacement over the next few weeks is essential.

Multiple names have been mentioned, with Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich reportedly being the club’s top targets to replace Busquets, although both deals would be extremely difficult to complete due to a number of reasons.

Sofyan Amrabat has also been mentioned as a possible option, although Barcelona have now decided against pursuing a move for the Moroccan international this summer, despite Fiorentina being open to a sale.

This could lead Barcelona towards making a move for Marcelo Brozovic, whom they were linked with signing back in January. The Croatian international is a fine player, and produced an outstanding performance for Inter Milan in their Champions League final defeat to Manchester City.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona are interested in signing Brozovic, although they have yet to submit an official bid to Inter. They may not be able to wait much longer, with Al-Nassr having offered €18m for the 30-year-old.

If Barcelona have that kind of money to devote towards a pivot signing, it should be used on Brozovic. As shown by his performance against Man City, and against Spain in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday, he is a sensational footballer, and is more than good enough to be Barcelona’s pivot.

He’s no spring chicken, but he will be able to play at the highest level for the next few years. For €18m, and given Barcelona’s financial issues, they won’t get a much better deal than that this summer.

For Inter and Croatia, Brozovic has performed at a high level for several years now, and there’s no reason to believe that he would drop those levels if he were to join Barcelona. He may not be a flashy name, when compared to Zubimendi or Kimmich, but he would be a magnificent signing.

Signing Brozovic would be a short-term solution for Barcelona, given that he is 30, but he can play for long enough to allow the club to improve their finances, which will allow them to sign a more long-term solution.

In short, Brozovic should be a signing that Barcelona look to make this summer. It is a deal that shouldn’t be complicated, and the Croatian will be a very suitable option to replace the departed Busquets.