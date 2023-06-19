WATCH: Spain’s Fabian Ruiz admits he can’t hack Jack Grealish celebrations

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish deserved to celebrate as he wished, in style or otherwise this summer, after winning the Champions League. The Birmingham native has set the standard this season on the pitch, but also off it – as Fabian Ruiz found out.

While the Nations League does not perhaps receive the same respect or provoke the outpouring of emotion that other major international tournaments do, it appears the Spain side that won it did indeed celebrate themselves.

They were received by crowds at the WiZink Arena in Madrid, where Fabian Ruiz took the microphone. He admitted he couldn’t keep up with Grealish.

This comes after Grealish was seen being helped onto transport after his celebrations, and it coming to light that he had not slept since the City secured the Champions League when they got to their open-top bus parade. While he might not have managed to do something similar, Fabian sounds as if he gave it a good go.