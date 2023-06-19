WATCH: Gavi takes to microphone during Spain celebrations, greeted with offensive Barcelona chants

Spain have lifted their first international trophy since 2012, securing the Nations League on penalties on Sunday night. However it was not sufficient to make some fans forget their club allegiances for 24 hours.

La Roja arrived back in Spain with the red carpet out for the victors, and the players were clearly enjoying themselves at the WiZink Arena, where they were greeted by fans celebrating with them.

That included Ballon d’Or chants for Joselu Mato, who was speaking his first words as a Real Madrid player in the arena where Real Madrid’s basketball team play their home games. Meanwhile Fabian Ruiz admitted he was having a good time, but not as good as Jack Grealish.

However as Gavi took to the stage, the atmosphere lost some of its festive nature. The teenage sensation greeted the crowd, and as he paused to work out what to say, chants of ‘F*** Barca’ were clearly audible.

After thanking the fans who supported them through both games, Gavi finished his short contribution with Viva Espana – long live Spain.

Cliques have occurred between players before in the Spain camp, but despite the harmony at this point in time, the fans at the WiZink could not separate their distaste for Barcelona from their supposed love for Spain. Only in isolated instances, with Gerard Pique for instance, have Barcelona players received whistles or anything of the like from Spain fans.