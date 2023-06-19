Vitor Roque move to Barcelona lacking details as Athletico Paranaense demand €45m deal

Barcelona are reportedly close to signing their future number nine, according to the latest out of the Catalan capital.

The Blaugrana have been pursuing 18-year-old Vitor Roque for some time, with interest first being reported in October of 2022. It looks as if that interest is close to coming to fruition, but the Blaugrana cannot yet count their chickens.

As per Toni Juanmarti, Barcelona and Athletico Paranaense must put their rough agreement into writing, and sort out the final details of a deal.

In addition, he alleges that Athletico PR are keen to receive in the region of €45m in total, made up of €35m plus €10m in variables, claiming that Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to pay more than that. Previously the number quoted was a €40m deal between Barcelona and Athletico PR.

Roque prioriza al Barça, al que ha esperado durante toda la primavera. Su voluntad está siendo clave y en el club azulgrana son optimistas a la hora de acabar rematando unas negociaciones que lidera Deco. Fichaje estratégico y de futuro. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 19, 2023

Juanmarti goes on to say that Roque’s insistence that Athletico PR only negotiate with Barcelona has been key to the chance of any deal getting done, with other suitors able to offer more. Deco, who is still an agent and not officially employed by Barcelona, is said to be leading negotiations with his compatriot.

Athletico Paranaense ask for something more than €35m+€10m and claim that other clubs (PSG) pay more. There will be more contacts soon to complete the deal. @tjuanmarti 🇧🇷 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 19, 2023

Roque is thought to be Robert Lewandowski’s long-term successor at Barcelona, as the club look to secure their future ahead of time. Roque can currently play from out wide, which suggests that the teenager may still see good game time if he joins in the near future.