Spain clinch dramatic Nations League title

Spain have clinched their first international title since 2012 with a dramatic 2022/23 UEFA Nations League final win over Croatia.

🏆 PALMARÉS | La @SEFutbol se convierte, con su título de la #NationsLeague, en el país más laureado de Europa. ¿Lo sabías? ℹ️ https://t.co/x61hIzV2MT#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/4Y5j6gDyhI — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) June 18, 2023

La Roja headed into the final clash with old foes Croatia looking to end their barren run in finals with a first trophy within Luis de la Fuente’s tenure.

👨🏻‍💻 CRÓNICA | Aprovecho este fotón de @daniolmo7 y @JNavas para postear una crónica que queda para el recuerdo. 🔗 Puedes leerla aquí: https://t.co/7ZX0KLJ1Ao#VamosEspaña | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/fYza8Pi5ov — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) June 18, 2023

Both sides were forced to survive on sporadic chances in the first half in Rotterdam on a tense night at De Kuip.

De la Fuente’s charges carved out the better chances before the end of regulation time with Croatia goal keeper Dominik Livaković called into action to keep his team in the contest.

🤷🏻‍♂️ Vale sí, otra foto, pero es que no puedo evitarlo.#VamosEspaña | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/pjJn5rGeEU — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) June 18, 2023

Neither team could force a breakthrough in extra time with penalties the deciding factor on night as Spain eventually emerged victorious.

Despite Aymeric Laporte’s missed penalty, La Roja kept their nerve, as Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal stepped up to convert the decisive spot kick and secure the trophy.

