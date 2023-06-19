La Liga

Spain clinch dramatic Nations League title

Spain have clinched their first international title since 2012 with a dramatic 2022/23 UEFA Nations League final win over Croatia.

La Roja headed into the final clash with old foes Croatia looking to end their barren run in finals with a first trophy within Luis de la Fuente’s tenure.

Both sides were forced to survive on sporadic chances in the first half in Rotterdam on a tense night at De Kuip.

De la Fuente’s charges carved out the better chances before the end of regulation time with Croatia goal keeper Dominik Livaković called into action to keep his team in the contest.

Neither team could force a breakthrough in extra time with penalties the deciding factor on night as Spain eventually emerged victorious.

Despite Aymeric Laporte’s missed penalty, La Roja kept their nerve, as Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal stepped up to convert the decisive spot kick and secure the trophy.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Aymeric Laporte Dani Carvajal Luis de la Fuente UEFA Nations League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News