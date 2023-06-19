Sevilla to battle away offensive for midfield lynchpin

Sevilla won another Europa League this season, but the honeymoon phase is well and truly over. Already Los Nervionenses are trying to steady the ship following the exit of iconic Sporting Director Monchi, and will have to come up with a good argument to sell the project to players.

Jose Luis Mendilibar is in place as manager for next season, but there is little long-term certainty at Sevilla, with no sporting director in place. According to Diario AS, Vasco da Gama want to bring veteran midfielder Fernando Reges back to his native Brazil.

The 35-year-old has a year left on his deal at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, and has struggled with injury over the last two seasons, but once back fit, oversaw a vast jump in quality for Sevilla. He remains a key part of their side. Vasco are also owned by 777 partners, who have shares in Sevilla too.

Miguel Palomino has reported that Fernando has decided to reject Vasco’s offer and see out his contract at Sevilla, which is encouraging news for Sevillistas – although it is a lone report within Spain so far.

𝐅𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐎 𝐒𝐄 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐀 𝐄𝐍 𝐒𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐀 🐙🇧🇷 Las negociaciones con Vasco Da Gama existen, tal y como comenta @venecasagrande, aunque el jugador no saldrá del Sevilla ya que está contento y quiere finalizar su contrato (30/06/24). Hay Fernando para rato. pic.twitter.com/FizU6sZK52 — Miguel PG (@_MiguelPG_) June 18, 2023

While Sevilla should probably be looking to reduce the average age of their squad, losing Fernando would be a major blow for them. Put simply, their other resources are not capable of producing what he can, and finding someone who can will likely cost a fair few millions.