Sergio Rico health improves and leaves intensive care after three weeks

There is promising news on Sergio Rico’s health. After three weeks in intensive care, the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper has been moved onto a ward.

Rico, 29, suffered from head trauma towards the end of May in his home region of Andalusia, near Huelva. While riding a horse, it appears Rico was thrown off and trampled, after which he was transferred to hospital in Seville. Rico came through the system at Sevilla, and made his way as a professional there, before spells at Fulham and Real Mallorca.

“Well there we are, we keep going, taking small steps forward. The truth is that we already see the light a little more. Of course, thanks to the hospital and the health personnel who are being incredible. Yes, little by little, and I knew from the beginning that he was going to come out of this because he is a champion,” his partner Alba Silva told Marca on Monday.

Rico has one international cap for Spain and spent the second half of last season on loan at Son Moix in Mallorca.