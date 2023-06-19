Rodri Hernandez gaining traction as Ballon d’Or candidate following historic feat

Spain have only ever had one Ballon d’Or winner in their history, dating back to 1960 and Luis Suarez Miramontes, but 73 years later there is hope that they might have another on their hands.

Rodri Hernandez has enjoyed an almost perfect campaign. The 26-year-old has won every single competition he has played in 2023, securing the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League with Manchester City, and now the Nations League with Spain. In each instance, he was a key part of the sides doing so.

Named the Player of the ‘Final Four’ in the Nations League, he also picked up the Player of the Match award in the Champions League final. Scoring a brilliant effort against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, Rodri then got the winner in the final against Inter, despite it not being the main facet of his game.

In Spain, there were a number of people and pundits asking if he might not be a candidate for the award this season. Asked about it, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente told Cadena SER that he was the ‘best in his position in the world’ and that it would make sense if he were amongst the contenders, without any shadow of a doubt.

As the Ballon d’Or was awarded ahead of the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi will automatically be in the running for his remarkable tournament. However a poor club season with Paris Saint-Germain after that might be enough to put several City players in with a shout.

