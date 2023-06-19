Real Madrid star signing Jude Bellingham reveals best quality and part of the game he enjoys most

Real Madrid’s latest Galactico signing Jude Bellingham is tipped to dominate the game for the next decade of football, and if the early stages of his career are anything to go by, that will be the case.

The 19-year-old already stood out for Borussia Dortmund and England at the World Cup, and upon arriving at Real Madrid spoke like a seasoned professional. While the pressure at the Santiago Bernabeu is different to anywhere else, Bellingham has shown little sign of being fazed by it so far.

“I have never been so proud in my life,” he recently told Real Madrid TV, as carried by Diario AS.

“Being in this club, with all the players who have been here, the 14 European Cups behind me. It is an unforgettable moment. When I look at them, I think that I want to achieve more and add to the history of this club because it has gotten so big. That’s why I’m happy to be here.”

Asked to identify his greatest quality, Bellingham said it was the complete nature of his skillset, which makes him versatile.

“My greatest quality is that I can do a little of everything. It is my best virtue and allows me to play in many positions in midfield. I like to dribble and win duels, that’s the most fun, but I think my strong point is that I can do a bit of everything.”

Bellingham will have tough competition in his first season. Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are ahead of Bellingham in their adaptation to the club, while Fede Valverde, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos will all compete for a starting spot in midfield too.

“It’s an honour to play with these players, learn from them and hopefully win with them. It’s great when you can absorb so much from your teammates on and off the pitch. I’m going to be like a sponge while I’m here and learn from everyone.”

Speaking on Carlo Ancelotti, Bellingham was full of praise.

“He is a special coach. His achievements and the trophies he has won speak for themselves. Any football coach and player would tell you how amazing he is. His words about me were very special, and influenced me when making a decision. I really want to have him as a coach and give him everything I have.”

Ancelotti seems to have a way with players, and few have managed to keep the dressing room atmosphere as good as he has at Real Madrid.