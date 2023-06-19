Real Madrid player believes he suffers from Spain prejudice

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has revealed that he feels is as if he is judged to a different standard on international duty, following Spain’s Nations League victory on Sunday night.

The 33-year-old was a late call-up to the Spain squad to face Italy and then Croatia, only being brought into the squad after Osasuna captain David Garcia was injured.

Nacho did prove crucial though, putting in a last-ditch challenge on Lovro Majer to prevent a one-on-one chance.

“It was a last-ditch play and it went perfectly, it helped us to lift the title, so I’m very happy,” Nacho told Cadena SER.

“Simply, I have goosebumps because representing your country and winning a title is something that very few players can achieve, I’m very proud to represent [Spain], it’s the best thing that can happen to you and today is one of the best days of my life. Lately, it seemed as if everything was bad, that we weren’t working well, but we all ended up coming out of it much stronger, happy for us, happy for Spain and to keep fighting.”

Nacho went on to say that he felt as if he was asked to do more than others in order to receive the same credit.

“One more match I’ve shown it [my quality], I’ve shown face in an important game. It always seems like I have to do twice as much work as every other player.”

Nacho has been one of the most consistent performers for a number of years in Spain, but while he continues to appear for less than half of Real Madrid’s minutes across the season, his position in the Spain side will continue to be questioned.

Equally Dani Ceballos earned a call-up earlier in the season once he was back in form, but was not given the call by Luis de la Fuente again for these matches after losing his place again.