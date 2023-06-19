Real Madrid confirm fourth signing of the summer with addition of veteran striker

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Joselu Mato from Espanyol, on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

The 33-year-old rejoins the club that saw him grow into professional football having just authored a remarkably successful season at Espanyol, despite their relegation. Only Karim Benzema (18) and Robert Lewandowski (23) bettered Joselu’s 16 goals in La Liga this season, his fourth in a row scoring double figures even though he was relegated in two of those campaigns.

Joselu earned his first Spain call-up in March, and has not looked back with three goals in four appearances and 138 minutes of football for La Roja. On Sunday night, he helped them to their fourth international trophy with victory on penalties over Croatia.

While Real Madrid have not yet given any details of the deal, it is believed to be a season-long loan for €500k, with a further €1.5m option to buy him permanently. He is their fourth signing of the summer if you include the return of Brahim Diaz from Milan, in addition to Jude Bellingham and Fran Garcia.

With Espanyol in Segunda, they were unlikely to be able to hold onto one of the most consistent goalscorers in Spain. The big question for Madridistas is whether Joselu arrives to be the main striker for Los Blancos this season, or whether the veteran will play a secondary role. He is currently the only number nine on their books, although Rodrygo Goes can play through the middle too.

Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images