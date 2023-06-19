Pep Guardiola questions Xavi Hernandez’s information – ‘I won’t say they deceived him but…’

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has questioned the information that Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is working with, after denying that his club vetoed a move to Barcelona for Joao Cancelo.

The Portuguese full-back joined Bayern Munich on loan in January, with Xavi claiming that the Blaugrana attempted to bring him in at the time. Asked about a summer move, he said Manchester City had to change their stance on Cancelo, having prevented a move.

“I think they have informed him very badly,” Guardiola said in response.

“It is far from the reality. The reality was that we decided that he had to leave and we didn’t care where he was going, even if he wanted to go to United, which is our rival.”

“From there on, his agent and the clubs they agree. I won’t say that they deceived him but that they misinformed him.”

Pressed on the matter, Guardiola again repeated his view that City had not impeded Cancelo from joining anyone.

“Nothing of the sort,” Guardiola told MD.

“This is a matter of Txiki (the technical secretary), of City, of his representative and of the club that wants him.”

He was then asked why he thought a deal had not come off.

“I have no idea. We didn’t get any offers,” Guardiola replied steadfast making it clear that if there was someone at fault, it was not Manchester City.

What is clear is that somewhere, someone has gotten the wrong end of the stick. Guardiola’s assertion that Xavi is being misinformed about such a crucial matters will not improve harmony in Can Barca, and will no doubt cause ripples between the coach and the sporting department at the Blaugrana.