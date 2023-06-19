Pep Guardiola honest about Barcelona efforts to sign Ilkay Gundogan

Barcelona are in the race to sign Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan, which has become an open fact in recent days. City manager Pep Guardiola has said he will wish him luck if the move comes off.

Reports from Catalonia claim that the Blaugrana are optimistic about bringing Gundogan in imminently, an idea backed up by Toni Juanmarti. That said, this contrasts with earlier information that Barcelona are still unable to present Gundogan with an official offer.

Gündogan, decisión esta misma semana (a finales). 3️⃣ City, Barça y Arsenal, opciones. Salvo giro, descartada la opción de Saudi. Ilkay quiere seguir en la élite. El Barça, esperanzado pero cauto, consciente de que en 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 lo luchan. La insistencia de Xavi puede decantar la ⚖️. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 19, 2023

According to the footballer himself, there is nothing certain quite yet.

“No decision has been made yet, I’m in the process of deciding my future,” Gundogan explained, “Barcelona is a beautiful city,” MD reported.

At the Puma Legends Trophy golf tournament, Guardiola told the same outlet that Gundogan would be a great signing for Barcelona.

“I know that they are very interested and City are also very interested. We are both very interested. I hope he stays with us, but if in the end he decides to come to Barca he will make an extraordinary signing,” Guardiola said.

“I have never negotiated a contract. I know that Barca wants him and that Xavi has called him many times. We want him to continue because we believe he is a very important player for us, but if in the end he decides to come to Barcelona, I’ll say to him have a great time.”

Guardiola has often been sanguine about losing players, maintaining the line that he does not want to force players to stay at Manchester City. While Guardiola can likely sanction the signing of someone equally as good but different, or the next best thing, the opportunity to bring in such a quality player on a free for Barcelona appears of far greater importance.