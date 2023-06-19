Barcelona

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola meets with Barcelona President Joan Laporta

Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has been spotted having dinner with his old President, Joan Laporta, back in Catalonia.

Jijantes caught the pair leaving a restaurant in Barcelona after they had had dinner alongside friends and family. Guardiola is thought to have been celebrating a successful season with Manchester City, completing an historic treble.

MD highlight that both will be participating in the Legends Gold trophy on Monday, a charity golf tournament. Guardiola is expected to speak ahead of it, in a tournament also involving Diego Forlan, Albert Riera and Christian Panucci. City Sporting Director Txiki Begiristain will also be taking part in the tournament.

Given the surroundings, it seems unlikely that the pair discussed business, even if there are plenty of rumours surrounding Blaugrana interest in Ilkay Gundogan and Joao Cancelo.

Guardiola still maintains a personal relationship with Laporta, despite some previously tense times with both the president and the club.

