Luka Modric remains undecided on Croatia future after Nations League loss

Luka Modric has delayed his decision over international retirement with Croatia.

Modric captained his team to the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League final against Spain in Rotterdam on a crunch night for the veteran midfielder.

Neither team were able to find a breakthrough at De Kuip, across 90 minutes of regulation time, and an additional 30 minutes of extra time.

Despite Croatia’s reputation for powering through extra time and penalties, they came unstuck in the shootout, as La Roja sealed their first international trophy since 2012.

Luka Modrić is Croatia's most-capped player, the country's only Ballon d'Or winner and has represented his nation in nine tournaments across three different decades. The definition of a legend. 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/9sK3J1mYUt — Squawka (@Squawka) June 18, 2023

Modric converted his shootout spot kick with trademark calmness, but his Real Madrid teammate Dani Carvajal netted the winner for Spain, as Croatia were left frustrated.

The 37-year-old had been tipped to make a call on his international future after the final, regardless of the result, but he stated at full time that he will take a bit more time to make an announcement.

“I have decided my future, but I’m not going to say it today”, as per reports from Marca.

Croatia face six Euro 2024 qualifiers between September and November, with none scheduled for 2023, and that balance could be key, if Modric wants to lead his country at Euro 2024.

Images via Getty Images