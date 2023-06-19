La Liga

Luis de la Fuente hails Spain’s Nations League spot kick heroes

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente hailed his team’s coolness under huge pressure as they clinched the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League trophy.

La Roja won the battle of wills against Croatia in the final in Rotterdam on a night of narrow margins at De Kuip.

Neither side could find a breakthrough inside 90 minutes of regulation time with extra time ending in a battle towards a penalty shootout in the Netherlands.

Despite Aymeric Laporte’s missed penalty, La Roja kept their nerve, as Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal stepped up to convert the decisive spot kick and secure the trophy.

That calmness at the crunch moment turned the tide for Spain and de la Fuente stated his players got their just rewards.

“I was very calm on penalties. I told them to stay calm. They are champions for me and in training they have earned this”, as per reports from Diario AS.

Spain have now sealed a first major international title since their memorable success at Euro 2012, on the back of winning Euro 2008, and the 2010 World Cup under Vicente del Bosque.

