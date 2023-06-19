“I’m still capable of being a professional footballer, I’ve been resting for three years” – Eden Hazard

Former Real Madrid record-signing Eden Hazard is without a club currently, and there is little certainty on where he might be headed as a free agent. Based on his recent statements though, it is as much of a mystery for him as it is everyone else.

Hazard was part of an homage to him after he announced his retirement in December following the 2022 World Cup. Hazard, 32, was relegated to the bench by the end of the tournament, despite being captain.

“It is true that, in the last few days, I have read a lot about myself. And a lot of nonsense,” remarked the former Chelsea star, Marca covering his comments.

He was asked if the idea of playing at Molenbeek with his younger brother Kylian Hazard was part of that nonsense.

“I don’t know if it’s stupid, we’ll see… I know I’m not giving the answers that are expected but it’s because, honestly, I still don’t have them. Having said that, I can assure you that I am still capable of being a professional footballer, my body can handle it. Also, I’ve been resting for three years…”

That is one of the suggestions that has been made for Hazard, along with Major League Soccer, a return to Lille, and even retirement.

“Honestly, I still don’t know. After these three complicated years, I just want to spend time with my family, go on holiday like everyone else.”

His words will no doubt spike irritation from a number of Madridistas that questioned his effort level at the Santiago Bernabeu, having admitted that it has not been the most strenuous three-years since his first season.

Hazard lost his place at Real Madrid, with Vinicius Junior eventually taking his role, and relegating him to the bench for good. Manager Carlo Ancelotti had claimed he was a big part of their plans over the previous two summers, but ultimately never felt like an important element of the squad this season.