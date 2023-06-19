Football España on CNN: A new era for Spain after Nations League triumph?

Spain secured their first international trophy since 2012 with a victory over Croatia on Sunday night, and Football España were on hand to give CNN the reaction from Madrid. A tight affair, the how didn’t matter one bit this time.

Coach Luis de la Fuente came into the competition under pressure following defeat to Scotland, but now has joined a select group along with Vicente del Bosque and Luis Aragones of Spain managers who have trophies to their name. How will this triumph affect his position and ultimately where are Spain a year ahead of the Euros?

We also touch on the future of Luka Modric. The Croatian genius has come out on top of penalty shootouts so often with his national side, but was left short of a trophy once again. Will he keep going, or have we seen the last of the Real Madrid legend in the red and white chequered shirts?

Images courtesy of CNN