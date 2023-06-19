Dani Alves receives estimated court date and potential sentence length

Brazilian right-back Dani Alves has some clarity on his future after he was given a rough time scale for his trial, as he faces accusations of sexual assault and penetration without consent.

Alves has been trying to secure bail since entering into custody, but has been deemed a flight risk by the presiding judge on two separate occasions. Thus he has remained in prison in Barcelona.

According to El Periodico (via Marca), the trial date has been set for October or November of this year. Having handed himself into the police in January, it appears he will spend at least 10 months in prison before the matter is resolved.

The charges he is facing will also bring a sentence of between six and twelve years, if he is found guilty. Alves has thus far maintained his innocence at all stages of the process, and claims that will proven over the course of time.