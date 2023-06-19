Carlo Ancelotti seals destination after Real Madrid contract expires

Real Madrid will have a year to hunt for a new manager, if reports emerging from Brazil are to be believed.

Carlo Ancelotti is out of contract in 2024, and while it was thought to be unlikely he would extend beyond the three years he will have been at Real Madrid, seemingly he has committed himself elsewhere for the summer of 2024.

Globoesporte report that Ancelotti will be Brazil manager then, once his duties with Real Madrid are fulfilled, and Marca go on to confirm that the optimism that a deal can be done is high in the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). This information has transpired after further conversations between Ancelotti and CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues.

It is something of a surprise that Brazil are willing to wait over 18 months to appoint a new permanent manager after Tite left the position in December of 2022. Clearly, they feel Ancelotti can make the difference for them, and despite the Italian previously saying that Real Madrid would be his last job, the feeling in Madrid is that he would enjoy the chance to manage the Selecao.