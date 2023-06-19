Barcelona in urgent need of sales following Ilkay Gundogan confession

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan has won it all at the Etihad following their Champions League victory two weekends ago. As the German settles down from the celebrations, he must now decide whether he feels like a change of scenery and challenge, or to continue under Pep Guardiola.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Gundogan, but City are keen to keep him and have put an offer on the table. According to Sport, Gundogan wants to move to Barcelona, but currently cannot accept their offer – as there isn’t one.

The 32-year-old reportedly said the following during City’s celebrations last week.

“I want to go to Barcelona, ​​but I haven’t received an offer yet.”

“I want to go to Barca… but I think I’ll end up staying with Pep or at Al Hilal,” Gundogan admitted.

With doubts about what deals Barcelona can afford to do, and then register players, Gundogan clearly shares these fears. If Barcelona do not act quickly on the matter, then they risk losing out on Gundogan and strengthening a position which manager Xavi Hernandez is desperate to reinforce.

It appears if Barcelona are not yet able to present an offer, then they must look to make rapid sales or turn their attentions elsewhere, with Gundogan no doubt keen to resolve things one way or another.