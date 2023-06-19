Barcelona in contact with rival midfielder over shock move

With the march of time, it has become increasingly clear that Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is keen to bolster his midfield. Few however saw the Blaugrana doing their shopping with their rivals Espanyol though.

It is thought that Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan is their prime target, and Catalunya Radio (via MD) explain that the Blaugrana will exhaust their alternatives before turning to Sergi Darder.

They say that Barcelona have been in touch with the Espanyol captain about a potential move. Following relegation, his release clause has dropped from €50m to €10m, and should Barcelona pay all of his salary between the 1st and the 10th of July, then they will be allowed to loan him.

The 29-year-old is also subject to interest from Real Mallorca and more recently Vicente Moreno, who has just arrived at Almeria. the pair coincided at Espanyol previously, and after a stint in Saudi Arabia, Moreno is keen to link up again.

Darder would be a quality and low-cost option for Barcelona, but the major question is whether he would be willing to swap the RCDE Stadium for the Estadi Lluis Companys next season, and all that that entails. Darder has become an icon at Espanyol, and leaving for Barcelona would be the ultimate betrayal. He was one of the finest midfielders in the division last season, and any side he joins benefit from his presence.