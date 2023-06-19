Barcelona confirm first signing of the summer with addition of 18-year-old central defender

Barcelona have confirmed their first signing of the summer, although Mikayil Faye will join the Barca Ateltic side initially.

Faye, 18, arrives from NK Kustosija in the Croatian second division, where his side are set to play the relegation play-off to stay up. The teenage central defender will sign on the dotted line for four years with Barcelona. His buyout clause is set at €400m.

Appearing just 13 times in Croatia before Barcelona decision, Faye joined in January from Diambars FC in his native Gambia. An international with Senegal’s under-17 side, the club website note his ability to play out from the back, his strength and speed as his most prominent attributes.

Speaking to the club media channel, Faye said it was ‘a dream come true’, noting that he had Barcelona posters in his room growing up. Faye spoke of admiring players like Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique and in particular Javier Mascherano – ‘He was tough, he didn’t give you anything.’

It is not yet clear how much they have spent, but Marca say the fee is around €1.5m for his services.

Making second switch in the space of just six months across three vastly different places, it is difficult to say how Faye will adapt to life in Barcelona. However, given Barcelona’s financial struggles, the club scouts must have a good deal of faith in Faye if they are willing to spend on him at this current time.