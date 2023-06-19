Atletico Madrid move gaining traction for Sofyan Amrabat following Morocco coach hint

It appears Sofyan Amrabat will be leaving Fiorentina this summer, and increasingly Atletico Madrid are being mentioned as the favourites to secure his signature.

With just a year left on his deal, the Viola are likely to want to make some money on him this summer, with a figure mentioned by Diario AS as €20M or less.

More to the point, Morocco manager Walid Regragui released him early from international duty.

“Amrabat is leaving the camp. He has already played a lot this season and, furthermore, it seems that he is going to sign for a new club. We are not going to risk him.”

Recent reports have claimed that Amrabat wants to sign for a La Liga side, with Barcelona also heavily linked since January. However the 26-year-old appears to be a little lower down on their list of priorities, cleaing the way for Los Colchoneros to make a move.

They are keen to bring in a deeper midfielder, and along with Amrabat, Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez and Leandro Paredes, on loan at Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain, have also been linked. They first want to ship out Geoffrey Kondogbia though, in order to clear out some space in their wage bill.

If Amrabat were to join, it would greatly increase the competition for places at the Metropolitano. Currently Marcos Llorente, Koke Resurreccion and Rodrigo de Paul are comfortably the first-choice trio.