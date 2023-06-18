Xavi Hernandez not interested in “Plan B” pivot options as he targets major signing at Barcelona

Barcelona’s top priority for this summer’s transfer window will be to sign a new pivot, following the departure of the legendary Sergio Busquets at the end of the 2022-23 season.

It will be a hard task to replace the 34-year-old, but Barcelona have picked out two “top targets” to do so: Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich. Either would be a statement signing, and would certainly improve the current squad.

However, signing either will be extremely difficult. Zubimendi, who has a €60m release clause in his Real Sociedad contract, has confirmed his desire to remain in San Sebastian, while Bayern Munich are not interested in selling Kimmich.

Despite this, Xavi Hernandez has made it known to Joan Laporta that he wants Barcelona to sign one of them this summer, according to Diario AS. The club see them as “difficult, but not impossible” signings, and Xavi wants action.

Barcelona’s financial struggles are likely to affect their ability to sign high-end players, which is why “Plan B” options – Sofyan Amrabat and Guido Rodriguez – have been suggested, although Xavi is not interested in signing anyone other than Zubimendi or Kimmich.

It remains to be seen how Barcelona’s pursuit of Busquets’ replacement plays out. There will be several factors to be considered by the club, but signing Zubimendi or Kimmich would be a major piece of business.