Vinicius Junior rages following alleged racist abuse of best friend before Brazil-Guinea friendly in Barcelona

Vinicius Junior has had the displeasure of being racially abused on a number of occasions over the last year, which has led to widespread debate over racism in Spain and Spanish football.

There has now been another incident which has affected the Real Madrid star, although it did not happen to him directly. His best friend, Felipe Silva, who is also part of his entourage, was reportedly racially abused before Brazil’s friendly against Guinea at the RCDE Stadium on Saturday evening.

Incidente racista en el RDCE Stadium. Felipe, el mejor amigo de Vinicius y miembro de su staff privado, ha sido amedrentado por una persona de seguridad a la entrada del Brasil-Guinea. Le ha sacado una plátano del bolsillo y le ha apuntado diciendo: "Manos arriba" pic.twitter.com/m3ksEbaYjC — Rubén Cañizares (@Ruben_Canizares) June 17, 2023

According to eyewitnesses, one of the security personnel approached Silva, pulled a banana out of his pocket and stated, “hands up, this pistol is for you”. As per Cope (via Relevo), the external security company for whom the person involved works for had denied any allegation.

Vinicius has now had his say on the “sad” and “disgusting” incident, in which he demanded the release of security footage, which he believes would corroborate his friend’s version of events.

Enquanto eu jogava com a já histórica camisa preta e me emocionava, meu amigo foi humilhado e ironizado na entrada do estádio. O tratamento foi triste, em todos os momentos duvidaram da cena surreal que aconteceu. Os bastidores são nojentos. Mas pra deixar tudo público, pergunto… https://t.co/41RIJIJiuZ — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) June 17, 2023

It is not yet known whether Vinicius’ request will be approved. The matter remains ongoing.