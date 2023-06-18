Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior rages following alleged racist abuse of best friend before Brazil-Guinea friendly in Barcelona

Vinicius Junior has had the displeasure of being racially abused on a number of occasions over the last year, which has led to widespread debate over racism in Spain and Spanish football.

There has now been another incident which has affected the Real Madrid star, although it did not happen to him directly. His best friend, Felipe Silva, who is also part of his entourage, was reportedly racially abused before Brazil’s friendly against Guinea at the RCDE Stadium on Saturday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the security personnel approached Silva, pulled a banana out of his pocket and stated, “hands up, this pistol is for you”. As per Cope (via Relevo), the external security company for whom the person involved works for had denied any allegation.

Vinicius has now had his say on the “sad” and “disgusting” incident, in which he demanded the release of security footage, which he believes would corroborate his friend’s version of events.

It is not yet known whether Vinicius’ request will be approved. The matter remains ongoing.

