Sergio Busquets ready to complete Inter Miami move

Outgoing Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets is on the verge of completing a move to MLS team Inter Miami.

Busquets has opted not to extend his expiring contract at the Camp Nou, as he waves goodbye to the club after 18 years of service in Catalonia.

The veteran midfielder leaves a major hole in Xavi’s engine room with the La Blaugrana boss admitting a new midfield pivot is a transfer priority this summer.

Ahead of the summer, Busquets is open to making his next move, with offers on the table from the USA, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

As per reports from RAC 1, via Diario AS, Inter Miami are closing in on an agreement with Busquets, to reunite him with Lionel Messi in Florida.

The report claims a deal is already wrapped up with Busquets’ confirmation expected in the coming days as part of a contract that will tie him to the club until at least 2025.