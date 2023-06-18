Real Madrid identify five-man shortlist for Carlo Ancelotti’s successor following Brazil news

Following the news that Carlo Ancelotti has agreed to take over as Brazil head coach, Real Madrid must now prepare to begin their search for his replacement.

Although Ancelotti is not expected to leave until the start of 2024 at the earliest, Florentino Perez will be keen to put the switchover in place as early as possible, to allow for a seamless transition when the Italian does depart.

According to MD, a five-man shortlist has been drawn up by Perez, with those on it being Raul Gonzalez, Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Raul and Alonso would have the advantage of having come through at Real Madrid as youth coaches, with the former still currently at the club with Castilla. Alonso has thrived at Bayer Leverkusen, which will make him an attractive option.

Nagelsmann recently turned down Paris Saint-Germain, and he could be a shrewd move for Real Madrid as an up-and-coming manager.

Mourinho’s Roma future is far from certain, and a sensational return to Real Madrid could be on the cards. Conte has been a serial winner during his career, and as a free agent currently, he could be another solid option.

If/when Ancelotti goes, it will be a massive job to replace him. He has been a magnificent servant for Real Madrid, which has included helping them win six trophies over the last two seasons.