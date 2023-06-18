Predicted XIs Croatia-Spain: Luis de la Fuente’s side gunning for UEFA Nations League glory

In just his fourth match in charge, Luis de la Fuente could secure his first trophy as Spain head coach on Sunday evening, as they take on Croatia in the final of the UEFA Nations League.

Joselu’s late winner against Italy on Thursday booked La Roja’s place in the final, where they will hope to win their first title since the European Championships in 2012.

Diario AS expect de la Fuente to make several changes from the team that defeated Italy, with Dani Carvajal, Fabian Ruiz and Marco Asensio all expected to come into the side. They could also be joined Fran Garcia and Joselu, who could start over captain Jordi Alba and Alvaro Morata.

Croatia are expected to do with the same side that defeated the Netherlands in their semi-final, and it could be the final international appearance for Real Madrid’s Luka Modric, who is contemplating retiring from playing for his national side.

It promises to be a captivating occasion on Sunday evening, and Spain will certainly hope that they are the ones celebrating when the full time whistle is blown.

