Manuel Pellegrini determined to see Real Betis re-sign Ayoze Perez this summer

With a sixth place finish in 2022-23, Real Betis once again secured their place in the Europa League for next season. It was a successful campaign for Los Verdiblancos, and Ayoze Perez helped them achieve their goals.

Ayoze joined from Leicester City in January, and became a fan favourite during the second half of the season in Andalusia. Manuel Pellegrini enjoyed working with him, and he wants him back at the club for 2023-24, according to Diario AS.

Ayoze will be a free agent in the next few weeks, with his Leicester contract expiring at the end of this month. However, he has received several offers from both Spain and abroad, which could cast doubt on a return to Betis.

Real Betis have yet to submit an official contract offer to Ayoze, who is reportedly waiting to see their offer before deciding his future. He is keen to remain in Seville, which could be a deciding factor when he makes his decision, which is likely to be over the next few days.