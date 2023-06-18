Luis Enrique closing in on return to management

Luis Enrique has been out of work since being relieved of his duties as Spain head coach. However, within the next week, it should be officially confirmed that he is back in work.

According to L’Equipe (via Marca), Enrique is close to agreeing terms to take over as Paris Saint-Germain’s new head coach. It would be his first job in club management since left Barcelona at the end of the 2016/17 season.

Enrique will replace Christophe Galtier, who is expected to be sacked in the very near future, having become the latest PSG manager to fail to win the Champions League.

All signs pointed to Julian Nagelsmann taking over at PSG, but earlier this week, news broke that talks had broken down between the two parties, which has led to Enrique being pursued instead.

Lucho won the treble, including the Champions League, in his first season at Barcelona, and PSG officials will hope that he can have a similar impact in the French capital.