Inter Miami closing in on Jordi Alba deal

Inter Miami are closing in on a deal to reunite Jordi Alba with Lionel Messi in the USA.

Alba will formally leave Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of June after agreeing a deal to terminate his bond with the club a year early.

The experienced full back is moving on as part of a squad revamp for Barcelona, with Sergio Busquets also departing, as Xavi plans for the future.

Alba has been linked with moves to stay in Europe, with interest from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid and Champions League finalists Inter Milan, but his future looks to be a Messi reunion in Florida.

Messi has already agreed a switch to the MLS and Alba is edging closer to joining him, with reports from Mundo Deportivo claiming the details are almost complete.

Alba is likely to be a TAM (Targeted Allocation Money) player in Miami, a level below Messi, with the MLS providing centralised funds to cover part of his salary.