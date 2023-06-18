Florentino Perez confirms Real Madrid move for Joselu

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez has confirmed the club will sign Joselu this month.

Los Blancos are continuing to monitor Kylian Mbappe’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain, but a summer move is unlikely, despite his unwillingness to stay in Paris.

With Mbappe expected to remain in France, Carlo Ancelotti will have to bring in immediate cover for the departing Karim Benzema, with Espanyol’s Joselu a possible loan option.

The vacancy needs to be filled and Joselu is a cost effective target to fill in before Mbappe’s potential arrival.

Perez was asked by fans what the plan over the 33-year-old forward is, ahead of Spain’s UEFA Nations League final, and he confirmed the deal will be wrapped up imminently.

💥Florentino Perez confirms Real Madrid will sign Joselu with no other signings expected this month💥pic.twitter.com/jRMEEEq9Er — Football España (@footballespana_) June 18, 2023

The news over positive is a crucial step for Real Madrid but Perez also confirmed the club will not make another further signings this month.

Jude Bellingham’s arrival is set to be the only marquee signing in Madrid and Joselu could be their final move of the summer.