Espanyol forward Martin Braithwaite linked with LaLiga return this summer

Following their disappointing relegation from LaLiga in the 2022-23 season, Espanyol could find it difficult to keep hold of some of their biggest stars.

Joselu is close to signing for Real Madrid on loan, while the likes of Sergi Darder and Javi Puado have also been linked with moves away from the Catalan club.

Another that could be on his way is Martin Braithwaite. Having joined from Barcelona last summer, the Dane had a pretty good first season at Espanyol, notching 10 goals and two assists in LaLiga.

His performances has attracted Girona, who are keen to sign him this summer, according to MD. Having lost Taty Castellanos, who was only on loan from New York City for the 2022-23 season, Braithwaite could well be an excellent replacement for the Argentine.

Braithwaite is said to be comfortable living in the Catalonia area, which would give Girona the advantage in the race against other interested clubs, providing he does decide to leave Espanyol.