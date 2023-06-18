Real Madrid

Eden Hazard tipped for shock Belgium return to play with his brother

Eden Hazard could make a bold step in his career in the coming weeks following his release by Real Madrid.

Los Blancos confirmed their decision to let Hazard leave on a free transfer, after miserable stint in the Spanish capital, following a 2019 move from Premier League giants Chelsea.

Injuries have been a constant issue for the Belgian winger during his time in Madrid, and the club’s record transfer never came close to replicating his Chelsea form in Spain.

Carlo Ancelotti opted against using him in the second half of the 2022/23 season with Hazard aiming a jibe at the Italian following his exit, based on the amount of ‘rest’ he has enjoyed in the last two years.

Hazard has confirmed his intention to keep on playing amid interest from the USA and Saudi Arabia.

However, as per Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Hazard is considering a move to join up with his younger brother Kylian, at Belgian second division side RWD Molenbeek.

Hazard Jr joined RWD Molenbeek permanently last summer, and as per the report, Eden is not focusing on certain the salary cut, and he could be tempted by the challenge.

