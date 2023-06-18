Eden Hazard aims dig at Carlo Ancelotti following departure from Real Madrid

Two weeks ago, it was announced that Eden Hazard’s disastrous four-year spell as a Real Madrid player would be coming to an end this summer, following an agreement to mutually terminate his contract one year early.

Having been signed from Chelsea in 2019, Hazard failed to get anywhere near the levels he showed in the Premier League. A combination of injury and fitness issues didn’t help, and ultimately combined into poor form.

Speaking to RTBF (via Sport) on Saturday, Hazard confirmed his intention to continue playing football, despite reports of a possible retirement. In doing so, he also aimed a dig at Carlo Ancelotti.

“I have rested for the last two years, then I have energy (to continue playing).”

Under Ancelotti, Hazard was reduced to a fringe role, and played only a handful of matches despite being available for the most part, even with Karim Benzema having really struggled with fitness issues during the 2022-23 season.

Hazard will hope to quickly put his time at Real Madrid behind him, as he prepares to find a new club over the next few weeks.