David Raya frustrated over Brentford transfer stance

David Raya has opened up on his frustration over Brentford’s transfer valuation of him this summer.

Bees head coach Thomas Frank has previously hinted at his concern over keeping Raya at the club, with the Spanish international has rejecting two contract offers, inside the last 12 months.

The Danish coach stated an unwillingness to extend his contract past 2024 hints at a plan to leave the club in 2023 due to a desire to play in European competition.

Tottenham and Manchester United are both tracking 27-year-old, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming Spurs have already personal terms with Raya.

However, Frank has also stated his position on Raya being a €40+ player, and the Catalan stopper believes that asking price is blocking his exit.

“I know there are rumours about me leaving,” as per reports from The Times, from Spain’s UEFA Euro Nations League finals camp.

“There are some options for me to go but obviously Brentford are asking for a lot of money.

“That could make clubs not want to buy me, it could make them look somewhere else. But if that’s the value they give me then it’s up to them.

“I have ambitions to make the next step in my career. I want to to win titles and to compete in Europe in the next couple of years.

“I’m 27 now and I feel I’m at the point in my career when I want to make that step up. There are options out there but it’s not just my ambitions, the club also needs to let me go.”

Raya is expected to head off on a summer break after the UEFA Nations League final with Brentford and Tottenham continuing their talks over a deal.