Carlo Ancelotti set for Real Madrid exit as Brazil head coach agreement is reached – report

Carlo Ancelotti’s future has been the subject of intense speculation at different points over the last few months, to which the Italian has continually assured that he will remain in the Los Blancos dugout for next season.

While that may be true for the first part of the season, it looks like Ancelotti could be on his way at some point. According to Rede Globo (via Sport), he has agreed terms with the CBF to take over as Brazil head coach.

Ednaldo Rodrigues has made no secret of his desire to appoint Ancelotti to the position, and he now looks set to get his wish. However, he would not take over this summer, with two possibilities arising: either in January or at the end of next season.

Ancelotti’s contract at Real Madrid expires at the latter, so a departure then would be somewhat acceptable for Florentino Perez. However, it does appear that he will have to start looking for a new head coach at some stage over the next year.