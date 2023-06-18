Carlo Ancelotti considering taking exciting youngster on Real Madrid’s pre-season tour of USA

Real Madrid have some of the most exciting young talents in Spain breaking through their academy, and one of the brightest in Nico Paz.

Having started 2022-23 in the U19s, Paz has still become an important player for Real Madrid Castilla, who are attempting to secure promotion into LaLiga Smartbank for next season. He also had an excellent individual campaign at the U20 Sudamericano, despite Argentina suffering an extremely disappointing group stage exit.

Real Madrid values Paz extremely highly, and he is on Carlo Ancelotti’s first team radar. According to Diario AS, the Italian is considering taking Paz on Los Blancos’ pre-season tour of the United States in July.

It would be just reward for Paz, who is rising through the ranks very quickly at Real Madrid. It would allow him his first taste of first team football, and should he impress, Ancelotti may look to count on his at times during the 2023-24 season.