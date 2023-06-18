Barcelona star could become honorary citizen of Italian city following strong performances in 2022-23

Several Barcelona players made a significant impact during the 2022-23 season, but perhaps none more so than Samuel Umtiti. The Frenchman had an excellent campaign on loan at Lecce, as he helped them remain in Serie A.

Umtiti had a difficult time of things before making the move to Italy, but he returned to form in fine style for the Italian side, who have been overjoyed with his performances.

According to Diario AS, one of the councillors in the city of Lecce, Giorgio Pala, has requested that Umtiti is made an honorary member of the city, such was the impact that he had during the 2022-23 season.

Having only been on loan, Umtiti has now returned to Barcelona, although he is expected to leave again, albeit on a permanent basis this time. Lecce are said to be one of the teams interested, as well as Lyon, Umtiti’s former side.

Barcelona are hoping to finalise Umtiti’s departure in the near future, and if Lecce do indeed re-sign him, it would certainly be a very popular signing.