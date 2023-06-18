Barcelona star could be handed surprise start for Spain in UEFA Nations League final

On Sunday evening, Spain could win their first trophy in 11 years when they take on Croatia in the UEFA Nations League final in Rotterdam.

Victory over Italy on Thursday secured La Roja’s place in the showpiece event, and Luis de la Fuente will be gunning for the first senior title of his career, in what will be just his fourth match in charge.

De la Fuente is expected to make changes from the side that defeated Italy, and one of those that could be brought in is Ansu Fati. According to MD, the Barcelona forward was included in a test starting line-up during training on Saturday, which could hint towards his involvement on Sunday.

Fati was not included in de la Fuente’s initial squad for the UEFA Nations League finals, having been called up when Athletic Club’s Nico Williams pulled out due to injury.

Fati had a difficult season with Barcelona, where his future remains unclear, but he will hope to end it on a high on Sunday, as he aims to help Spain achieve glory.