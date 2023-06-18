Barcelona set to secure long-term future of talented youngster despite Paris Saint-Germain interest

Barcelona pride themselves on having some of the best young players in not only Spanish football, but the world too. Training at the world-famous La Masia academy has been a blessing for many.

However, Juan Hernandez was one that was considering leaving La Masia and Barcelona, with Paris Saint-Germain among those interested in signing the 15-year-old forward.

However, Toni Juanmarti has now reported that Barcelona believe they are close to agreeing terms with Hernandez, which would secure his future at the club for the next few years. They have worked over the last few months to convince the youngster to stay, and they firmly believe that he will.

Hernandez is very highly-rated at La Masia, alongside another 15-year-old in Lamine Yamal. Hernandez typically plays as a left winger, although he can only operate as an out-and-out striker.

Barcelona will hope to finalise Hernandez’s renewal over the next few weeks, after which they can look forward to him hopefully becoming a big success at the club.