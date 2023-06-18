Barcelona reach agreement with Atletico Paranaense over Vitor Roque transfer – deal to be completed next week

Barcelona have been interested in signing Vitor Roque for much of the last year, and they are now closing in on signing him, having agreed a deal in principle with Athletico Paranaense.

As per MD, Barcelona will pay a fixed fee of €35m for Roque, while the deal could rise to €45m depending on variables. The fee will be paid over the next three seasons, which will help with the club’s financial issues.

Alexandre Mattos, CEO of Athletico Paranaense, has been in Barcelona this week to negotiate a deal for Roque, which now looks to have been fully agreed upon. The deal is expectedly to be completed late next week, most likely Thursday or Friday.

Roque will sign a five-year deal at Barcelona, with his contract to have a €1bn release clause. However, it is not yet known whether he will join immediately or in January – it will depend on whether he can be registered now or not.