Barcelona offered chance to sign out of contract Serie A star this summer

Barcelona’s financial struggles have been well-documented, and ahead of this summer’s transfer window, it has meant that free transfer signings have been prioritised by club officials.

With Xavi Hernandez keen to strengthen his options in midfield, a move for Ilkay Gundogan has been put into action, with the Manchester City captain seeing his contract at the European champions expire later this month.

However, Gundogan has yet to decide his future, with Man City and Arsenal among those to have also submitted contract proposals.

Should Barcelona miss out on Gundogan, another no-cost option could be Adrien Rabiot, who is set to leave Juventus at the end of June as a free agent. According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign the French international.

Rabiot has been offered to Barcelona. He's a free agent. @gerardromero 🇫🇷 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 18, 2023

Rabiot has been linked with Barcelona in the past. He was rumoured with making the move to Catalonia in 2019, when he was leaving Paris Saint-Germain, before deciding on Juventus.

If Barcelona do decide to pursue a move for Rabiot, they are likely to find it difficult to secure his signature, with a number of other clubs, including Manchester United, reportedly interested in signing the 28-year-old.

Signing Rabiot could be shrewd piece of business for Barcelona, although if Gundogan joins, there would be little need in continuing their pursuit.