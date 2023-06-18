Barcelona looking to secure €50m wage bill saving as five departures are targeted

Barcelona are expected to be very active in the transfer window, with a number of arrivals and departures being considered by Mateu Alemany and Deco. However, as per their viability plan, it is the latter that is currently taking on most importance.

Barcelona need to sell in order to reduce their wage bill, which will allow for new signings to be registered with LaLiga, and several fringe players have been placed on the transfer list.

They are Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Sergino Dest, Alex Collado and Gustavo Maia, and Sport report that selling all five would allow Barcelona to reduce their annual wage bill by €50m.

Lenglet and Umtiti could leave as early as next week, having attracted offers from clubs across Europe. However, shifting the other three could be more difficult, although they will each be on less money than the Frenchmen.

Barcelona will have to be ruthless this summer if they are to register all of their new signings, and it could mean that there is a mass exodus of players heading out of the door over the next few weeks.