Barcelona could miss out on signing midfield target following €55m offer from Saudi Arabia

One of the areas that Barcelona are keen to reinforce this summer is midfield. With Pedri, Frenkie De Jong and Gavi as top-class options, Xavi Hernandez is keen to improve the position as a whole during the transfer window.

One of the players that has been heavily linked with a move to the LaLiga champions is Ruben Neves. Barcelona have reportedly agreed personal terms with the Portuguese, who is represented by Jorge Mendes.

However, a deal has been on hold due to Barcelona’s financial issues, and Relevo have now reported that Al Hilal have swooped in, offering Wolves €55m in order to sign Neves this summer.

Neves is said to be excited by the possibility of playing in Saudi Arabia, and the deal could be completed as early as next week, which could mean that Barcelona run out of time to sign the 26-year-old.

Barcelona have not had much luck in their pursuit of midfield targets, with deals for Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich having been effectively ruled out, and Neves appears to be another that they will miss out on.