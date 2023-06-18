Atletico Madrid decide on Koke Resurreccion’s future as club captain enters final year of his contract

For over a decade, Koke Resurreccion has been synonymous with Atletico Madrid. Having made his debut during the 2009-10 season, the 31-year-old became regular starter just two years later.

Ever since, Koke has been one of the first names on the teamsheet, and he has been part of a golden generation at Atletico, under the stewardship of Diego Simeone, in which two LaLiga titles, among other trophies, have been won.

Koke has since become Atletico captain, and he looks set to remain as much, despite his contract expiring at the end of next season. As per Diario AS, Los Colchoneros want to extend his deal, and the feeling on the player’s side is the same.

Atletico Madrid have been rumoured to be interested in signing an alternative to Koke this summer, which could lessen his playing time going forward, but the fact remains that he is a very important player for the club, and he should remain so for years to come.