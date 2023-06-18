Antoine Griezmann reveals Olympic dream with France

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has confirmed he wants to represent France at the 2024 Olympic Games.

France will be sending a team to the Olympics, with Paris hosting the event, and Griezmann could be included.

As per Olympic rules, each team can include three overage players, with the remainder of the squad based on U23 players.

Griezmann is expected to be named in France’s Euro 2024 squad next summer, if Didier Deschamps’ side secure a place at the tournament, prior to the Olympics.

Euro 2024 kicks off in Germany on June 14, with the final scheduled for July 14, and Deschamps’ charges will be among the favourites to win it.

The 2024 Olympics starts on July 26 with the football tournament ending on August 10, as part of a potentially packed summer for Griezmann.

Despite the prospect of playing a full season at Atletico, alongside successive international competitions, Griezmann is ready to accept a call up for the Olympics.

Antoine Griezmann has revealed his 'dream' to represent France at the 2024 Olympic Games 👊🇫🇷pic.twitter.com/jMDhtmzzn5 — Football España (@footballespana_) June 18, 2023

“If I’m called up, I would put extraordinary pressure to be allowed to do it. It’s a dream and a goal of mine”, as per reports from L’Equipe.