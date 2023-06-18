Antoine Griezmann dismisses speculation of Atletico Madrid exit, sets goals for next few years

Antoine Griezmann’s future at Atletico Madrid has been under the microscope this week, following reports that his release clause at the club is just €25m.

This has attracted the interest of Paris Saint-Germain, who are interested in bringing the 32-year-old back to France. However, Griezmann has since told Telefoot (via Fabrizio Romano) that he has no intention of leaving Atletico.

“I want to stay at Atletico Madrid. I’m very happy there and my family are too.”

Griezmann helped Atletico turn their 2022-23 season around, notching 15 goals and 16 assists in LaLiga as Los Colchoneros came agonisingly close to finishing ahead of Real Madrid for second place.

Going forward, Griezmann wants to see his side back challenging for the LaLiga title, which they last one in 2021.

“I want to win LaLiga with Atleti, and also try to do something special in the Champions League.”

With Griezmann in their side, Atletico Madrid will certainly fancy their chances of challenging on all fronts next season, especially if they can carry on their excellent form from the second half of the 2022-23 season.