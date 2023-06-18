Analysis; Why Giovani Lo Celso could be an excellent signing for Barcelona

Barcelona are expected to be very active in the transfer market this summer, and work has already begun towards bringing in new signings.

Inigo Martinez has agreed to join following the expiry of his Athletic Club, while Barcelona have also recently agreed a deal to sign Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense, although it’s unclear whether the Brazilian will join now or in January.

One area in which Barcelona need to strengthen this summer is in midfield. Following Sergio Busquets’ departure, a new pivot is a priority for Xavi Hernandez, although further reinforcements will also be required.

Ilkay Gundogan is one of these, with Barcelona having submitted a contract offer to the Manchester City captain, who is expected to decide his future next week. However, there is a growing belief that Barcelona will miss out on signing him.

If they do, one of the alternatives that Barcelona are considering is Giovani Lo Celso, according to Marca. The Argentine is currently contracted to Tottenham Hotspur, although he has spent the last 18 months on loan at Villarreal.

Lo Celso could be a shrewd piece of business for Barcelona. As a squad player, he would be an excellent option, and he would work in either a 4-3-3 or Xavi Hernandez’s fabled four-midfielder system.

Lo Celso is more of an attacking midfielder, which would mean that he would play a Gavi-style role for Barcelona, and he would be an excellent player to rotate with the 18-year-old, who has played over 60 matches in the 2022-23 season.

As Lo Celso’s stats suggest, he is a very creative player. He ranks very highly in terms of assists, expected assists and shot-creating actions. This should have the likes of Robert Lewandowski very excited, as he could have even more chances created for him if the Argentine does join.

Lo Celso’s playstyle would suit Barcelona. He is a very progressive player, notably when it comes to progressive carries, progressive passes and successful take-ons.

Lo Celso would be a smart signing for Barcelona. He is five years younger than Gundogan, although he would cost more, as Spurs are likely to command a fee, since his contract does not expire until the end of the 2024-25 season.

On that topic, Barcelona could use Clement Lenglet to reduce the fee required for Lo Celso. The Frenchman spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Spurs, who are keen on signing him permanently. Some sort of swap deal could easily be arranged if Barcelona miss out on Gundogan.

It remains to be seen how Barcelona would approach the situation if Gundogan does turn them down. However, Lo Celso would be a very good alternative, although it would certainly depend on the price, as he wouldn’t be a guaranteed starter.